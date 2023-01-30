Police: Virginia man arrested for giving illegal narcotics to underage girls before sexually assaulting them

Detectives say one of the girls met 35-year-old Balmore Alexander Ortiz Guardado online before the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A Virginia man is facing charges after police say he gave narcotics to underage girls before sexually assaulting them.

According to a press release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), 35-year-old Balmore Alexander Ortiz Guardado was arrested on Thursday.

Detectives with the Special Victims Bureau began investigating Ortiz Guardado in August 2021 after a sexual assault was reported to have happened at a home in the 13200 block of Nassau Drive in Woodbridge.

Investigators claim on Aug. 10, three underage girls went to Ortiz Guardado's home where he "provided them with illegal narcotics" before sexually assaulting two of the victims.

Detectives say one of the girls met Ortiz Guardado online before the incident.

Police believe Ortiz Guardado met with one of the girls again four days later, where he allegedly gave her more narcotics and sexually assaulted her.

Ortiz Guardado has been charged with one count of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of object sexual penetration and four counts of distribution of narcotics to a minor.

WATCH NEXT: Man accused of sexual assault at LA Fitness in Maryland