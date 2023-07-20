Detectives identify Virginia man as the suspect in a Father's Day shooting

Detectives continue to investigate to determine the identity of a second suspect involved in the shooting.

ANNANDALE, Va. — After noticing a striking resemblance between a composite sketch of a suspect who shot someone multiple times on Father's Day and a man in custody in Fairfax County, detectives made an arrest.

On June 29, Zaire Davis, 20, was arrested for a robbery that occurred just four days prior in the 4300 block of Americana Drive in Annandale.

While at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond, detectives noticed Davis looked just like a composite sketch released to the community in connection to a June 18 shooting in the 2500 block of Cornelia Road in the McNair neighborhood.

During this shooting, police say a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Based on the investigation and evidence recovered, detectives determined Davis was involved in the shooting that occurred on Cornelia Road.

Following his initial arrest, detectives executed a search warrant, where a handgun, a revolver, assorted ammunition, and electronic devices were recovered.

On July 19, Davis was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting. His initial robbery charges include robbery, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit robbery. Davis is being held without bond.

Detectives continue to investigate to determine the identity of a second suspect involved in the shooting. He is described as a white man in his early 20s, with brown medium-length hair, 5-foot-10, and heavy-set.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at 703-246-7800, option 5. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web – Click HERE . Download the ‘P3 Tips’ App and follow the prompts to “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards. Please leave contact information if you wish for a detective to follow up with you.

