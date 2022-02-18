Detectives arrest Virginia man for 2020 Waldorf homicide

The United States Marshals Service arrested 51-year-old Artie Cofield for the crime after finding him in Texas.

WALDORF, Md. — A Virginia man has been arrested in connection to the beating death of a man in his Waldorf home in 2020.

On October 27, 2020, officers responded to the 12300 block of Mount Clare Place in Waldorf for the report of a death. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, identified as 64-year-old Herbert Andrei James, inside his home with trauma to his body.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and ruled the death a homicide.

Through the course of their investigation, detectives identified a suspect in this case as 51-year-old Artie Cofield of Virginia. Homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Cofield on February 4, 2022. A few days later, on February 12, Cofield was found in Wichita Falls, Texas, by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Cofield is currently being detained in Texas, awaiting extradition to Maryland.