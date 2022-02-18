Detectives arrest Virginia man for 2020 Waldorf homicide

WALDORF, Md. — A Virginia man has been arrested in connection to the beating death of a man in his Waldorf home in 2020.
On October 27, 2020, officers responded to the 12300 block of Mount Clare Place in Waldorf for the report of a death. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, identified as 64-year-old Herbert Andrei James, inside his home with trauma to his body.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and ruled the death a homicide.
Through the course of their investigation, detectives identified a suspect in this case as 51-year-old Artie Cofield of Virginia. Homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Cofield on February 4, 2022. A few days later, on February 12, Cofield was found in Wichita Falls, Texas, by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Cofield is currently being detained in Texas, awaiting extradition to Maryland.
The investigation continues.
