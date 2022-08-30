Man arrested after police pursuit in Prince William Co.

A man driving a Mercedes crashed into the side of a hotel and then attempted to flee into the building.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A man was arrested following a police pursuit in Prince William County, Virginia.

Officials said on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. a Virginia State Police trooper was trying to stop a Mercedes from traveling west on Route 294. After refusing to stop, the car continued to drive away and pulled into a parking lot of a hotel on Prince William Parkway and Telegraph Road, according to officials.

Upon entering the parking lot, the driver struck the car on the side of the hotel, according to officials. The driver was found inside one of the hotel rooms and taken into custody. Police said that minimal damage was made to the car and the hotel.

The charges for the driver are currently pending and the case continues to be under investigation, according to officials.

The identity of the driver has not been disclosed.