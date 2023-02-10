Virginia man arrested for trying to abducting a woman in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Virginia man is facing charges after police say he tried to abduct a woman in Alexandria last month.
According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of South Washington Street where a woman reported a man attempted to abduct her on September 1.
Xavier Cooper, 34, was arrested and charged with abduction with intent to defile on Friday. He has since been taken to the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center where he is currently being held without bail.
Officers are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Michael Matteson who can be reached via phone at (703) 746-6721, email at michael.matteson@alexandriava.gov, or by calling our non-emergency number at (703) 746-4444. Tips can be anonymous. Digital media may be uploaded here.
RELATED:
- In-home health care worker charged with sexually assaulting patient's family member
- Virginia man arrested for abducting, sexually assaulting missing juvenile
- Woman abducted, sexually assaulted by gas station worker in Prince William Co., police say
- Police believe man arrested has a history of abducting, sexually assaulting women in Arlington
WATCH NEXT: Man charged with second-degree murder connected to woman found dead inside tent at Burke Lake Park
Cara Abbruscato, 40, was found dead inside a tent at Burke Lake Park Saturday. Click here to watch and subscribe to the WUSA9 YouTube channel.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.