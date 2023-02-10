Virginia man arrested for trying to abducting a woman in Alexandria

Xavier Cooper, 34, was arrested and charged with abduction with intent to defile on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Virginia man is facing charges after police say he tried to abduct a woman in Alexandria last month.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of South Washington Street where a woman reported a man attempted to abduct her on September 1.

Xavier Cooper, 34, was arrested and charged with abduction with intent to defile on Friday. He has since been taken to the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center where he is currently being held without bail.

Officers are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Michael Matteson who can be reached via phone at (703) 746-6721, email at michael.matteson@alexandriava.gov, or by calling our non-emergency number at (703) 746-4444. Tips can be anonymous. Digital media may be uploaded here.

RELATED: