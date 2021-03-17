x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Virginia

Virginia Lottery online players win $400 million in 9 months

The new way of playing the lottery on smartphones, tablets or computers started on July 1 as a modern alternative for consumers.
Credit: Getty Images
"Raise the Wage Act" would increase minimum wage to $15 an hour.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Lottery says players have won more than $400 million since online game offerings were introduced less than nine months ago. 

The new way of playing the lottery on smartphones, tablets or computers started on July 1 as a modern alternative for consumers. 

Online products include popular games like Mega Millions, Powerball and Cash4Life. 

More than 163,000 unique players have won prizes playing the Virginia Lottery online, for a total of more than 85 million wins. 

The single largest online win was $2 million in the Jan. 13 Powerball drawing.

Related Articles