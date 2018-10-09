ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Recent flooding could make things worse for Old Town Alexandria as officials are warning millions of Virginians to get ready for Hurricane Florence.

The intersection of King and Union in Old Town Alexandria flooded twice in the past 24-hours. Business owners in the area say it appears to be flooding during the time of High Tide on the Potomac River.

Sunday night’s flooding took a serious turn. Alexandria Police and the Fire Department blocked traffic as the Fire Department used water rescue boats and equipment to escort at least eight people out of flooded businesses.

On Monday, the City of Alexandria handed-out at least 1,200 sandbags to residents and business owners on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Howard Devol dropped by to pick up a few bags.

“I’ve been in Old Town a long time so you get used to this after a while,” said Devol.

However, he said Sunday’s night’s flooding was something to see.

“It was pretty good. Uh, that’s the biggest one I’ve seen in 10 years now," Devol said. "All they can do is put sandbags. Can’t pump it anywhere, the river’s full.”

That could be a big problem if Hurricane Florence hits. The grounds are already saturated.

Jeff Caldwell, with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, said they’re looking at two possibilities later this week.

One possibility is if Hurricane Florence takes a Western track and comes inland, through North Carolina into Virginia.

“We’re hearing rainfall amounts in between 10 to 20 inches. If we got those, the saturated grounds in Virginia cannot take that much water and we’ll see major flooding in urban, suburban areas throughout the Commonwealth,” Caldwell said.

Alexandria is on that list.

Caldwell is telling everyone to start preparing now. On the state level, he said Virginia has already started to preposition more than 1,000 National Guardsmen throughout the Commonwealth.

“Can’t pump it into the pipes – pipes are full. So we just have to grin and bear it,” said Devol before driving away – sandbags loaded into his flatbed truck.

Life in Old Town Alexandria tried to go on as normal on Monday, more for some businesses than others. Employees at the Starbucks at King and Union left a note to customers. They planned to open later in the day.

Mai Thai’s employees spent much of the morning pushing sand and water out of their restaurant.

“The water, it was pretty far. We were actually worried about how, if it was going to recede back as much as it did,” said Marie Ackerman, Manager at the restaurant, Virtue Feed and Grain. “So we’re very happy that uh, it’s definitely gone down. We’re worried, a little worried, about tonight. High tide comes in at 10 p.m. - between 10 p.m. and midnight. So we’re just going to watch carefully.”

Ackerman excitedly said they are open for business.

A City of Alexandria Spokesperson said they expected to provide free sandbags until 3 p.m. Monday. The city will reassess and decide what measures they’ll take in preparation for any more flooding and Hurricane Florence.

