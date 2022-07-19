Ex-Khashoggi lawyer from Loudoun Co. detained in Middle East

Loudoun County resident Asim Ghafoor, who once represented Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, was detained in the United Arab Emirates last week.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Civil rights organizations are calling for the immediate release of a Northern Virginia attorney who was detained in the United Arab Emirates last week.

Asim Ghafoor, a civil rights attorney from Loudoun County, was detained while in Dubai’s airport last Thursday while on his way from the UAE to a wedding in Istanbul.

The UAE accused Ghafoor of money laundering and tax evasion. On Saturday, a UAE court sentenced Ghafoor to three years in prison.

The non-profit organization Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), which Ghafoor co-founded, said his in absentia conviction and subsequent sentencing occurred without due process.

"We are outraged at the unjustified detention of our board member and extremely concerned for his health and physical security given the well-documented record of abuse in the UAE, including torture and inhuman treatment," said Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of DAWN. "We urge the Biden administration to secure the release of an arbitrarily detained American lawyer.”

Ghafoor rejected the charges, according to DAWN, and claimed that he was never made aware that he had even been convicted in the country.

Ghafoor is now at the Abu Dhabi Detention Center.

Ned Price, spokesperson for the United States State Department, said US officials have been closely following Ghafoor’s case ever since his detention late last week.

“We've raised his detention with senior levels of the Emirati government,” he said. “We have requested additional information from our Emirati partners, and we're watching this case closely, and we're providing appropriate consular support.”

Price added consular officers from the American embassy also visited Ghafoor twice last week and observed his virtual hearing Monday.

Ghafoor also represented former Washington Post Columnist Jamal Khashoggi as an attorney.

Khashoggi was killed in 2018. A CIA report later concluded that Khashoggi he dismembered on the orders of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

“We see no indication at this point, that [Ghafoor’s] detention has anything to do with his association with Jamal Khashoggi, but we are still gathering information,” Price said.

Nihad Awad, national executive director of the Council on American Islamic Relations [CAIR] and a friend of Ghafoor’s, said he did not believe the State Department’s assessment.

“No one can fool you and say, ‘oh, his arrest has nothing to do with his political and legal activism in the United States,” he said.

Awad said Ghafoor is a fun person and incredible civil and human rights attorney.

“Asim’s been among the pioneers in the American Muslim community who was involved in civic engagement,” he said.

Awad said Ghafoor is married with adult children. He said Ghafoor’s detention has been hard on his family.