Virginia lawmaker to propose 1,000% tax on semi-automatic weapons, report says

The legislation would not ban the weapons but the tax would make it difficult for many potential buyers to purchase one.

WASHINGTON — One Virginia lawmaker is working on a proposal to help curb the sales of semi-automatic weapons, according to reporting from CBS News.

The network said Monday that Rep. Don Beyer's spokesman Aaron Fritschner emailed CBS MoneyWatch to say the Congressman is working on a new bill that would propose placing a 1,000% excise tax on any type of semi-automatic firearms.

The legislation would not ban the weapons but the tax would make it difficult for many potential buyers to purchase one.

CBS News reports that since the bill would be a "revenue measure," it could be introduced through the reconciliation process, which would only require approval from 50 senators instead of 60.

The cost of a semi-automatic weapon can range from $500 to $2,000, according to CBS News. The excise tax would mean an additional cost of $5,000 on a $500 weapon.

On May 24, 19 students and two teachers were killed during a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The shooting reignited calls for more gun legislation in the United States.

President Joe Biden spoke to the nation Thursday evening imploring Congress to take action against gun violence. He said mass shootings had turned schools and other everyday places into "killing fields."

Nationwide death certificate data compiled by the CDC show that firearms were the leading cause of death for Americans ages 1-19 years old in 2020. The public health agency hasn’t shared data for 2021 or 2022.

Activists will come together in D.C. on June 11 for the annual March For Our Lives demonstration. Protesters will march from the Washington Monument starting at noon.

Four years ago, the March For Our Lives filled the streets of D.C. Thousands joined voices to demand real answers to an epidemic of gun violence. The student-led march took place in D.C. on March 24, 2018, a little more than a month after a deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Organizers estimate that 100,000 people will participate in the event in D.C., according to the event's permit through National Park Service.