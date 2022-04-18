Large fire tears through Fairfax apartment building

The large blaze started in the garden of the apartment complex in the 4200 block of Mozart Brigade Lane.

A Fairfax apartment complex faced a large morning fire on Monday, according to the county's fire department.

The garden apartment fire blazed in the 4200 block of Mozart Brigade Lane. The department reported just after 11:30 a.m. that the bulk of the fire had been knocked down, however, firefighters are still working to target lasting hot spots.

According to the department, the fire did reach third-alarm status. Crews are continuing to search for an extension.

As of 12 p.m., one firefighter had been taken to the hospital for a check-up.