CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Days before the Unite the Right rally, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and the City of Charlottesville declared states of emergency.

The states of emergency were issued Wednesday to “address the potential impacts of events in and around the City of Charlottesville and outside of Washington, D.C., on August 10–12, 2018.”

Last year, the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va. turned violent, leaving one woman dead and 19 injured after a man rammed his car into a crowd, and now the same group that organized the rally is coming to DC.

“Virginia continues to mourn the three Virginians who lost their lives in the course of the demonstrations a year ago. We hope the anniversary of those events passes peacefully,” said Governor Northam. “I am urging Virginians to make alternative plans to engaging with planned demonstrations of hate, should those arise. Declaring this state of emergency in advance of the anniversary and the related planned events will help us ensure that the state and the city have all available resources to support emergency responders in case they are needed.”

“We have learned many lessons from the tragic events of August 12, 2017. For the anniversary of that difficult August weekend which resulted in three lost lives, the City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and the University of Virginia are working closely with law enforcement and public safety agencies from around Virginia to plan for potential events and to keep our city safe from violence,” said Charlottesville’s Interim City Manager Mike Murphy. “We join the Commonwealth in declaring a state of emergency in advance of these planned events to ensure all available resources are in place and that we are fully prepared to keep the peace in Charlottesville August 10–12.”

That streamlines local and state operations and allocates $2 million in funds for security. The Virginia National Guard is also authorized to help keep the peace.

