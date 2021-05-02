Virginia House, Senate pass marijuana legalization bills

RICHMOND, Va. — Marijuana legislation is moving forward in the Virginia General Assembly and one step closer to becoming state law.
On Friday, the Virginia House of Delegates and State Senate passed respective bills in their chambers that would allow people ages 21 and older to carry and possess pot for recreational use.
HB 2312 passed the House with a 55-42 vote. All it needs is a passing vote by the State Senate, then it heads to Governor Northam's desk for his signature.
Senate lawmakers passed its version of the bill -- SB 1406 -- with a vote of 23-15 after a lengthy debate on the measure.
If statewide legalization were to happen, these measures would establish regulation for marijuana growth operations, retail stores as well as testing facilities and wholesalers. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority would handle that guidance. However, the passing of this bill dictates that the agency would be renamed the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Control Authority.
If signed into law, it wouldn't go into effect until 2023.
Friday is also the deadline for the mid-session "crossover" meaning that bills passed in their originating chambers must head to the sister chambers for review and votes.