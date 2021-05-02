Virginia House, Senate pass marijuana legalization bills

If signed into law, people ages 21 and older would be allowed to possess marijuana for recreational use.

RICHMOND, Va. — Marijuana legislation is moving forward in the Virginia General Assembly and one step closer to becoming state law.

On Friday, the Virginia House of Delegates and State Senate passed respective bills in their chambers that would allow people ages 21 and older to carry and possess pot for recreational use.

HB 2312 passed the House with a 55-42 vote. All it needs is a passing vote by the State Senate, then it heads to Governor Northam's desk for his signature.

Senate lawmakers passed its version of the bill -- SB 1406 -- with a vote of 23-15 after a lengthy debate on the measure.

If statewide legalization were to happen, these measures would establish regulation for marijuana growth operations, retail stores as well as testing facilities and wholesalers. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority would handle that guidance. However, the passing of this bill dictates that the agency would be renamed the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Control Authority.

BREAKING: Both Virginia House and Senate pass marijuana legalization bill. It’s official, pending signature from the Governor. Virginia will become first of the Southern states to legalize marijuana. @13NewsNow — Philip Townsend 13News Now (@13PhilipT) February 5, 2021

If signed into law, it wouldn't go into effect until 2023.