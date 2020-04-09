Virginia House approves sweeping package of police reforms

The legislation includes many of the measures protesters around the country have called for since the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia House of Delegates has approved a sweeping package of police reforms.

The legislation includes many of the measures protesters around the country have called for since the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The bills call for prohibiting the use of chokeholds and no-knock search warrants, requiring police officers to intervene to stop the use of excessive force by another officer, and expanding the grounds to decertify officers who commit misconduct.