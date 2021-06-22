Virginia hopes to remove time capsule along with Lee statue

The state of Virginia could be removing the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the city of Richmond's famed Monument Avenue.

RICHMOND, Va. — If a court clears the way, the state of Virginia will not just remove a soaring statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the city of Richmond's famed Monument Avenue.

It will also excavate a little-known piece of history from inside the massive monument's base: a 134-year-old copper time capsule.

Historical records and recent imaging tests suggest the capsule's presence.

Some have speculated that it contains a rare, valuable and historically significant photo of a deceased President Abraham Lincoln.