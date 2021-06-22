Virginia high school tennis coach arrested for an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student, police say

Police are looking for additional victims in their investigation.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A tennis instructor at George Mason High School is facing three felony charges of taking indecent liberties with a child for an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student, Fairfax County Police said.

According to police, detectives began an investigation on June 16 after they learned 29-year-old Rafael "Rally" Diokno of Falls Church was having unlawful sexual content with a student.

Diokno was a seasonal contract employee with Falls Church City Public Schools. Detectives learned the relationship began in May 2021 and sexual contact took place throughout Fairfax County.

On Monday, detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau Child Abuse Squad arrested Diokno. He is being held without bond, police said.

Detectives are still investigating. Anyone who has information about the investigation or may have had inappropriate contact with Diokno is asked to call detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.