Virginia high school drops Confederate nickname 'Rebels'

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia school officials have announced that a high school will no longer use a Confederate-related nickname.

News outlets report that Douglas S. Freeman High School in Henrico County will drop the name Rebels based on the results of a community poll and a recommendation from a committee that supported the change.

News outlets said the nickname and former mascot, a Confederate soldier, were inspired by the school's namesake, historian Douglas Southall Freeman.

He received a Pulitzer Prize for his biography of Gen. Robert E. Lee.