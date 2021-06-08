Herring wins Democratic nomination for attorney general

He fended off a challenge from a state lawmaker who sought to cast Herring as insufficiently progressive.

RICHMOND, Va. — Incumbent Mark Herring has won the Democratic nomination in the race for attorney general.

Herring has been Virginia's Attorney General since 2014. Before that, he served as a State Senator from Virginia's 33rd District from 2006 - 2014.

He fended off a challenge from a state lawmaker who sought to cast Herring as insufficiently progressive.

Herring will face Republican state Del. Jason Miyares in the November general election. Herring is a former state senator who became attorney general in 2014 and was reelected easily in 2017.

On Tuesday, he defeated Del. Jay Jones of Norfolk. Jones had the endorsement of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

In the other statewide down ballot race, six candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor.