Virginia gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase faces Facebook restrictions

The Republican state senator said Facebook has blocked her from making posts or comments on the social media site for 30 days.
Credit: AP Photo/Steve Helber, File
In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, Virginia State Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, arrives in the temporary Senate chambers at the Science Museum of Virginia prior to the start of the Senate session at the facility in Richmond, Va.

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia gubernatorial candidate who is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump has had new restrictions placed on her Facebook account after falsely blaming antifa activists for Wednesday's deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. 

Republican state Senator Amanda Chase said Facebook has blocked her from making posts or comments on the social media site for 30 days. She said she's also banned from doing live video or buying advertisements for 60 days.

Democrats in the state Senate called on Chase to resign, saying she committed insurrection and galvanized domestic terrorists. Chase called the statements "laughable."

