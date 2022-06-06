Virginia group home employee arrested after 'inappropriate relationship' with 16-year-old girl

Youth For Tomorrow, in Bristow, describes itself as a residential program for children whose lives are "in crisis."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BRISTOW, Va. — A Virginia group home employee was arrested Friday after allegedly having an "inappropriate relationship" with a 16-year-old girl.

Dennis James Helfin, 38, was charged with indecent liberties by a custodian. A custodial arrest means Helfin had "care and control of the victim" at the time of the offense, according to Prince William County police.

Helfin, an employee at Youth For Tomorrow in Bristow, had a relationship with the victim between January 1 and March 11, according to police. Youth For Tomorrow describes itself as a residential program for children whose lives are "in crisis." That includes everything from substance abuse to sexually exploited youth.

The police investigation began on March 15 when another resident disclosed the relationship between the 16-year-old girl and Helfin to staff members.

A spokeswoman for Youth For Tomorrow did not respond to multiple requests seeking comment Monday.

Helfin's court date remains pending.

READ NEXT: