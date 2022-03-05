Virginia governor says Roe v. Wade leak intended to 'create chaos'

The potential opinion has a rippling effect across the DMV, but especially in Virginia where the future of abortion rights is uncertain with a divided government.

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin described the leak on the Supreme Court opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade as an effort to “create chaos.”

The Republican governor responded to the Politico article that revealed a draft that suggested reversing abortion rights in the country.

“Just an unbelievable breach of confidence,” Youngkin said. “It’s just fundamentally wrong that this happened.”

Republicans have turned the Virginia House of Delegates while Virginia Democrats remain in control of the Senate by a single vote.

Youngkin has vocalized his pro-life stance and the need to add more restrictions to reduce the number of abortions. He supports leaving any decision to the state.

Virginia is not one of several states to implement a trigger law, which would allow an abortion ban to take effect immediately if Roe is overturned.

It is also not one of the 25 states considered certain or likely to ban abortion, according to an analysis by the Guttmacher Institute.

However, if the Supreme Court draft becomes law, legal experts said lawmakers may feel emboldened to push for strong restrictions. Although it may not be a ban, the strict rules could make abortion for many nearly impossible.

One legislation proposed to ban procedures after 20 weeks of pregnancy but failed to pass a Senate committee in February. Similar proposals in the last General Assembly prompted commonwealth attorneys including Steve Descano of Fairfax County to speak out.

“There is a possibility that Virginia would pass something like this and I want the people in my community to be comfortable knowing that I will never prosecute a woman for making her own healthcare decisions,” Descano told WUSA9.

Descano differs from Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares who also supported pro-life alongside Youngkin.

“This leak was an unprecedented breach of trust intended to undermine the Supreme Court,” Miyares’ spokesperson said. “At this time, the draft opinion is just that - a draft. The Attorney General will respect whatever decision the Court makes.”

With election year, abortion rights will likely be a campaign issue.

Two state U.S. representatives tell WUSA9 the SCOTUS opinion is chilling and an assault on women.

They are keeping a close eye on how it could affect Virginia.

“I think it's an important concern because we've seen states across the nation take aggressive and legislative steps in the effort to undermine this right,” Rep. Abigail Spanberger, (D) Virginia, told WUSA9.