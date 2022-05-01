Virginia Governor declares state of emergency ahead of Friday snow

Many areas are still dealing with icy driving conditions and power outages due to Monday's winter storm.

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency ahead of the second winter storm to hit the DMV this week.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for most of the DMV ahead of the snowfall. While it won't be nearly as much snow as there was Monday, it will make for difficult travel early Friday morning.

The governor's office said in a press release Wednesday evening that many areas of the Commonwealth still have snow from the winter storm that hit the area Monday. Many of those areas are still dealing with icy driving conditions and power outages. Those issues could be worsened by the second round of snow.

“Having two bouts of snow and icy weather back to back makes it more likely communities will need additional help as they continue to recover from the first round of tree-snapping wet snow and ice that we saw Monday,” Governor Northam said. “While we typically have ample resources for snowstorms, these back-to-back events will generate landmark winter weather that requires extra flexibility. I am grateful to the hundreds of first responders and emergency personnel who continue to work around the clock to keep Virginians safe.”

