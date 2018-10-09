VIRGINIA -- Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a mandatory evacuation for Evacuation Zone A, which includes the Hampton Roads area, starting Tuesday morning.

The mandatory evacuation begins 8 a.m. on Tuesday. More than 240,000 people live in Virginia's Evacuation Zone A.

The state's website was down on Monday evening due to amount of traffic of people looking on the site. To look up your Virginia evacuation zone, click here.

Governor Northam declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Saturday.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the entire South Carolina coastline.

Many areas are under a state of emergency as states and local communities prepare for what Florence will bring.

