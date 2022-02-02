Virginia Governor, Attorney General and Superintendent of Public Instruction take parents' side in lawsuit against Loudoun Co. Public School Board

The parents are suing the LCPS school board after the board voted 8-1 in favor of keeping kids in masks despite an executive order from Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Governor of Virginia, the Attorney General and the Superintendent of Public Instruction have taken the parents' side in a battle against the Loudoun County Public School Board.

In a press release Wednesday, the Office of the Attorney General of Virginia announced that the trio of officials have filed a motion to join parents in a pending lawsuit against the school board.

The parents are suing the LCPS school board after the board voted 8-1 in favor of keeping kids in masks despite an executive order from Governor Glenn Youngkin giving parents the authority when deciding whether or not students must come to school masked.

The office of the attorney general said parents know what is best for their children and should be able to decide if their child should wear a mask for eight hours a day.

The motion filed Wednesday seeks for a temporary injunction and a motion for a temporary restraining order

“When the pandemic started, Governor Northam used his emergency powers to close down places of worship, private businesses, and schools, and impose a universal mask mandate. Nearly two years later, Governor Youngkin is using those same emergency powers to adapt to our current phase in the same pandemic, by giving parents the ability to opt-out of a school mask mandate,” said Attorney General Miyares. "We have always expected this to be settled in the judicial system and have complete faith in the legal process. In the meantime, we encourage parents to listen to their school principal while this is being resolved in the courts.”

The motion can be read here.