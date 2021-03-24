Virginia Gov. Northam to sign legislation ending death penalty

The governor plans to replace the death penalty with a life sentence without parole. Virginia currently has only two inmates on death row.

JARRATT, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam is set to sign historic legislation abolishing the death penalty in Virginia.

Northam scheduled a tour Wednesday of the death chamber at the Greensville Correction Center, then planned to sign the landmark legislation.

The governor plans to replace the death penalty with a life sentence without parole.

Virginia currently has only two inmates on death row. Both men have ties to Hampton Roads.

Anthony Juniper was convicted of killing four people--his ex-girlfriend, her two kids, and her brother--back in 2004.

Thomas A. Porter was convicted of brutally shooting and killing Norfolk police officer Stanley Reaves in 2005.

It marks a dramatic shift in a state that has put to death nearly 1,400 people since its days as a colony.

In modern times, Virginia is second only to Texas in executions carried out, with 113 since the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.

Virginia’s new Democratic majority won a major political battle last month when House and Senate approved the legislation to end capital punishment.

In February, a poll from The Wason Center at Christopher Newport University found that a majority of Virginians surveyed supported repealing the death penalty.

The poll showed race and political beliefs had a significant impact on where people stood on the issue.

Sixty-four percent of Republicans opposed abolishing the death penalty, while Democrats supported it at a 74% rate.