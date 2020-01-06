x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (3) »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

virginia

Virginia delegate struck by flash-bang during face-off with police at Manassas protest

While being interviewed by MSNBC, Carter said he was hit by a flash-bang three times, twice while walking away.

MANASSAS, Va. — Virginia Delegate Lee Carter said Virginia State Police officers pointed rifles in his direction and threw flash-bang grenades at him during a "Justice for George Floyd" protest in Manassas, Va.

During the protest, Carter said he tried to speak to a the officer in charge. He said he walked up to the line, where there was no one else, and identified himself before officers pointed rifles and threw a flashbang at him.

Carter told MSNBC News that he was hit by a flash-bang three times, twice while walking away.

Taking to Twitter, Carter shared his experience at the protest in response to allegations that his presence at the demonstration provoked and instigated the tensions between protesters and law enforcement. He explained that protesters actually thanked him for his actions and it made it "harder for the state police to violently attack the crowd."

RELATED: George Floyd protests in Manassas left streets blocked, residents told to shelter in place

"Imagine thinking that the response to an unprovoked flashbang grenade is the problem and not...The flashbang grenade," Carter said on Twitter.

On Saturday, the Prince William County Police Department said protesters disrupted traffic from the Sudley Road Corridor from Interstate 66 to the Manassas Mall. Police also asked residents to shelter in place Saturday evening as protests that started out as peaceful, turned violent. 

Virginia State Police were called to the area of Sudley Manor Road to help Prince William County police with traffic and crowd control due to a large gathering of George Floyd protesters, police said. 

Five people were arrested and several small fires were started during the protests, according to Prince William County Police. Arrests were made for assaults on police, and one person was arrested for a DUI and other offenses for driving through a police perimeter, nearly striking officers posted at the location.

It was reported that one state police trooper suffered a minor injury after he was struck in the head with a brick and his helmet took the brunt of the impact. Police said a second trooper also suffered a minor injury and was struck in the leg with a rock.

RELATED: Updates: Fire at St. John's Church, police advance area around White House as protesters defy curfew

RELATED: Protesters, police, tear gas, looting: Chaos unfolded after Saturday's 'Justice for George Floyd' protests

Outrage over George Floyd's death ignites the third day of chaos in DC

1 / 73
AP
Demonstrators watch an American flag burn as people gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.