Flaming trash blocks traffic on State Route 28 in Fairfax

Drivers are used to calling their commute a dumpster fire, but on Thursday on State Route 28, that descriptor became a little too real.

Northern Virginia drivers often feel like the traffic is a hot mess of garbage. On Thursday, it literally was

A massive haul of trash had to be dumped in the middle of State Route 28 Thursday, just before I-66, in an effort to extinguish a fire that started inside a trash truck.

The incident was confirmed with a tweet from Fairfax County Fire/Rescue, who also added that by dumping the trash, the flames would hopefully taper out faster, as well as minimize damage to the truck itself.

As a result of the flaming trash, one lane has been closed on the highway with no word on when it might be reopened. Commuters are encouraged to take an alternate route if necessary.

Units on scene of a trash truck fire, Rte 28 southbound just prior to I-66. Garbage in truck on fire. Dumped on side of road to allow for quicker extinguishment. Also minimizes damage to truck. One lane of Rte 28 SB closed for unknown time. Seek alternate route. #FCFRD #traffic pic.twitter.com/Shz0iXLHVI — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) February 17, 2022

