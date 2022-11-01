Who is Virginia's next First Lady, Suzanne Youngkin?

"Suzanne has been God’s greatest gift to me," said Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.

RICHMOND, Va. — She's known as a leader in the Virginia community, a mother and holds the title as the wife of Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin. They've been married for nearly 30 years.

Suzanne Youngkin is the future First Lady of the Commonwealth.

Mrs. Youngkin jump-started her career as a public relations executive at Ogilvy PR. She now holds several leadership roles for organizations across Virginia.

According to the website Virginia Ready, Suzanne is the President of the Phos Foundation and serves on the Board of Directors of the Shakespeare Theatre Company and the Meadowkirk Retreat Center. She also serves as the Advisory Council at Virginia Tech’s Equine Medical Center.

She's even the Founder of Normandy Farm, a luxury horse farm!

Mrs. Youngkin holds a Bachelors's degree from Southern Methodist University. And has four children with Glenn.

On Friday, Suzanne will host a women’s tea at The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts to kick off her husband's inauguration weekend. The event will pay tribute to Virginia women and recognize the role they play in Commonwealth.