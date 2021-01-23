Multiple fire departments respond to blaze in downtown Leesburg

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control 30 minutes after arriving at the scene around 11:30 a.m.

LEESBURG, Va. — Multiple fire departments responded Saturday to downtown Leesburg for a building fire on West Market Street, according to Loudoun County officials.

The fire and rescue departments that responded include those from Loudoun County, Ashburn, Leesburg, Broadlands, Purcellville, Sterling, Hamilton and Fairfax County.

"Firefighters will remain on the scene for an extended time conducting overhaul operations and assisting with clean up. The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene investigating the cause of the fire. Damage estimates are pending," said Loudoun County officials in a statement.

No injuries were reported in the statement from officials about the fire.