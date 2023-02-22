Virginia fire departments awarded for Jan. 2022 I-95 snowstorm rescues

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Several Virginia fire departments are receiving an award from Governor Glenn Youngkin for their efforts rescuing drivers who were stranded on Interstate 95 during a snowstorm in Jan. 2022.
According to a release from Youngkin's office, the Prince William County Department of Fire Rescue, Dumfries-Triangle Volunteer Fire Department and Occoquan Woodbridge Lorton Volunteer Fire Department will be among the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Fire Service Awards.
The snowstorm, which took place Jan. 3-4, moved across Virginia and when temperatures dropped after sunset, the snow and slush turned into an icepack that brought I-95 to a stop. In total, a 40-mile stretch of the interstate was impacted and hundreds of drivers were left stranded in standstill traffic, including U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia).
Crews from several fire departments came together to help after cars became stuck on I-95 for 24 hours. Crews worked to provide food, water and medical attention, while workers cleared exit ramps from the highway to allow drivers to exit the interstate.
“I am proud to honor these remarkable fire service professionals,” said Youngkin. “We celebrate and thank these first responders and support staff for their extraordinary contributions to the Commonwealth.”
The awards, which were established in 2002, are part of the annual Virginia Fire Chiefs Association Expo and Symposium in Virginia Beach and facilitated by the Virginia Department of Fire Programs in collaboration with the Virginia Fire Services Board.
“With an increasing demand for service coupled with staffing shortages in both volunteer and career departments, it is important that we recognize these men and women who have a heart for service and routinely display acts of bravery while risking their own lives to save others," said Virginia Department of Fire Programs Executive Director Brad Creasy.
