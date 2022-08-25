Virginia expands eligibility for monkeypox vaccine for residents across the state

The majority of monkeypox cases across the state have been reported in the northern region in Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties.

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia is expanding the eligibility for JYNNEOS, the monkeypox vaccine, across the state to align with the current vaccination criteria laid out by the CDC, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced Thursday.

This update comes as 295 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the state as of Aug. 25, 183 of which are in the northern portion of the state consisting of Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties.

The expanded vaccination criteria include residents who meet one of the following:

People, of any sexual orientation or gender, who have had anonymous or multiple (more than one) sexual partners in the past two weeks; or

Sex workers or any sexual orientation or gender; or

Staff, of any sexual orientation or gender, at establishments where sexual activity occurs, such as bath houses, saunas and sex clubs.

The state has received a limited supply of the vaccine.

As of Aug. 23, VDH had received 15,282 vials of the JYNNEOS vaccine, redistributed 8,899 of them to the state’s 35 health districts and administered 5,875 vials through local health departments and other healthcare providers. JYNNEOS is a 2-dose vaccine.

Eligible residents can visit their local health district website to learn about how you can access the vaccine.