VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to vote on all 100 House and 40 Senate seats up for grabs in the state legislature elections, determining who gets control of the legislature. Republicans currently control both the House and Senate with a 51-49 majority in the House of Delegates and a 21-19 majority in the Senate.

The following jurisdictions are also voting on local seats: Arlington, Fairfax County, Fairfax City, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Loudoun, Manassas City and Prince William.

Also on the ballot are several referendums, involving taxes, transportation, education and more varying by county.

You can find all the candidates by office and local referendum issues here.

When to Vote

All Virginia polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where to Vote

If you are a registered Virginia voter, or requested an absentee ballot before the deadline, you can find your polling place here.



What you Need to Vote

All Virginia voters need a photo ID at the polls.You can see a list of what's considered a valid ID below.

Valid Virginia Driver’s License or Identification Card

Valid Virginia DMV issued Veteran’s ID card

Valid United States Passport

Other government-issued photo identification cards (must be issued by US Government, the Commonwealth of Virginia, or a political subdivision of the Commonwealth)

Tribal enrollment or other tribal ID issued by one of 11 tribes recognized by the Commonwealth of Virginia

Valid college or university student photo identification card (must be from an institution of higher education located in Virginia)

Valid student ID issued by a public school or private school in Virginia displaying a photo

Employee identification card containing a photograph of the voter and issued by an employer of the voter in the ordinary course of the employer’s business

How to Find Results

We will have all the results and more on our website soon after polls close Tuesday.

