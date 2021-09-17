Virginia early voting begins Friday. Here's what you need to know

Registered voters have until Saturday, Oct. 30 to vote at early voting locations across the commonwealth.

RICHMOND, Va. — Early voting in Virginia begins on Friday, Sept. 17 for the November 2021 elections.

Registered voters have until Saturday, Oct. 30 to vote at early voting locations across the commonwealth.

In the past, Virginia voters had to have a reason for voting early or by mail, but a new law got rid of the requirement.

Important Dates to Remember:

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 12.

The last day to vote early in person is Saturday, Oct. 30.

And the last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 22.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

What is on the ballot in Virginia?

Voters in the Commonwealth will be casting their ballots for Virginia governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, house of delegates and of course local elections as well.

In-person early voting

Early voting in Virginia is between Sept. 17 and Oct. 30.

The times of operation for voting vary depending on where voters live.

People who plan to vote in person must show a proper form of ID, such as a driver’s license, to cast their ballots in Virginia.

However, new state law allows Virginians to also use a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government documents with the voter’s name and address.

Voting by mail

Unlike D.C., Virginia voters must request a ballot online from the Virginia Department of Elections. Do not expect to just get a ballot in the mail. Click here to apply online to vote by mail.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 22 at 5 p.m.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day.

Voters may also cast their ballots in person on Election Day.

Early voting starts tomorrow. Every Fairfax resident has a right to vote free of intimidation. If you spot voter intimidation at the polls, report it to the Fairfax County Police non-emergency line: (703) 691-2131 pic.twitter.com/g6vwlT6nxf — Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Descano (@FairfaxCountyCA) September 16, 2021

Early voting for the Virginia governor’s race starts Friday, Sept. 17. Three sites will be open to cast your ballot that day, as well as on Saturday, Sept. 18.



📍 Find locations and hours: https://t.co/Sr1Ov67q3Q pic.twitter.com/PGHHtvOmIv — Fairfax County Government 🇺🇸 😷 (@fairfaxcounty) September 15, 2021