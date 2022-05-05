'One pill can kill' | Over 20,000 laced Percocet pills found in car trunk in Prince William Co.

The suspected Percocet pills were laced with fentanyl, according to police, and found stuffed in a fire extinguisher in the trunk of a suspect's car.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Tens of thousands of lethal, counterfeit drugs have been found inside a car trunk in Prince William County, police announced Friday. The pills were hidden from plain view, stuffed inside a fire extinguisher.

"ONE PILL CAN KILL" the tweet read, alerting the community of the dangers associated with the faulty blue drugs, which police said are suspected to be fentanyl-laced Percocet.

In total, officials said more than 20,000 were seized. Police have not confirmed any details about the suspect.

Some deaths in the area have already been linked to fentanyl-laced Percocet this year.

In the same county in late April, two young teens died after taking the drugs; a 15-year-old in Woodbridge and a 14-year-old in Dale City. A 21-year-old was charged with distributing narcotics in the death of the 14-year-old.

"This really kind of started to ramp up rather significantly following the deaths of those two teens," said Sgt. Jonathan Perok of Prince William County Police, in reference to the department's active role in seizing the counterfeit drugs.

"If you do take just one of these pills, it can kill you. So you think, 'wow, you just seized over 20,000 pills'—that's a lot of lives that have potentially been saved, not only in the country but across the region and country."

Percocet is a pain reliever usually containing oxycodone and acetaminophen.

In May, the City of Alexandria Police Department also warned the community about a recent spike in suspected fentanyl-related overdoses in school-aged kids.

In a release issued by the City of Alexandria, officials said between April 1 and May 1, 12 opioid overdoses were reported to the city, six of those incidents involved people under the age of 17. No fatalities were reported and many of the victims were revived by first responders equipped with Narcan, according to the release.

ONE PILL CAN KILL: #PWCPD recently seized over 20,000 suspected counterfeit fentanyl-laced Percocet pills. Pills recovered were located in a fire extinguisher in the suspect’s trunk. This is part of law enforcement's ongoing effort to combat the opioid epidemic in the country. pic.twitter.com/oaH2Q1R3TR — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) July 8, 2022

There are resources available for those looking to save a life in crisis. The Chris Atwood Foundation, a nonprofit in Northern Virginia, is dedicated to saving people from an opioid overdose. They're partnered with nonprofit NEXT Harm Reduction to mail packages of naloxone, also known as Narcan, to anyone who is exposed to substances.

Naxalone is a medication that can halt the effects of an overdose.

“Our big mission is to make sure that everybody has access to naloxone. This medication is safer than Tylenol. Everybody should have it in their medicine cabinets. Opioid overdose is the number one cause of death in Americans under age 50. This is a real issue that people need to be prepared to deal with,” the nonprofit's executive director, Ginny Atwood Lovitt, told WUSA9 in 2020.

Lovitt lost her own brother to an overdose when he was just 21.

Chris was known for his sense of humor and ability to make everyone laugh. However, he started developing depression and anxiety at a young age. Just as Ginny was headed off to college for the first time at 18, she discovered that her little brother had become addicted to Heroin at just 15. The realization sent her family reeling.

“Then in 2013, actually, I was at work. And I sat down at my desk to answer some emails, and I got struck by this instant feeling of dread,” she remembered.