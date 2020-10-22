Virginia drivers are the second-worst in the country, survey says

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia drivers are the second-worst drivers in the nation, according to a ranking by insurance company QuoteWizard. The No. 1 spot belongs to a state you may not expect: Wyoming.
Maryland broke the top 10 for overall worst drivers, coming in at No. 7, while the state's drivers came in second in the survey's list of most accident-prone states.
D.C. was not included in the rankings.
To come up with the list, QuoteWizard analyzed data from over two million insurance quotes for driving incident factors including accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and other citations like texting and driving.
"Rankings are a composite score based on the rate of occurrence between the four ranking factors. States considered to have the worst drivers had the highest rates of each incident factor," Adam Johnson with QuoteWizard wrote on the company's website.
Virginia jumped a staggering 12 spots from the company's analysis of 2018 data, when the commonwealth ranked 14 overall. Maryland also moved up in the rankings from two years ago, when the state ranked 12.
The full list can be found below:
1. Wyoming
2. Virginia
3. Colorado
4. New Jersey
5. South Dakota
6. Vermont
7. Maryland
8. Washington
9. Ohio
10. South Carolina
11. Georgia
12. North Dakota
13. Oregon
14. California
15. Delaware
16. Nebraska
17. Wisconsin
18. Arkansas
19. Indiana
20. Idaho
21. Maine
22. Utah
23. Alaska
24. Kansas
25. Connecticut
26. New York
27. Tennessee
28. Iowa
29. Pennsylvania
30. Louisiana
31. Minnesota
32. Alabama
33. Massachusetts
34. New Hampshire
35. Rhode Island
36. Hawaii
37. Mississippi
38. North Carolina
39. Arizona
40. Oklahoma
41. Montana
42. Nevada
43. Kentucky
44. Illinois
45. Florida
46. Texas
47. New Mexico
48. Michigan
49. Missouri
50. West Virginia
Data also showed accidents occurring most often in five states: Rhode Island, Maryland, Massachusetts, South Carolina and Utah.
What say you? Does the data check out?