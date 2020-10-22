Virginia drivers are the second-worst in the country, survey says

The survey, by insurance company QuoteWizard, analyzed millions of insurance quotes for a number of factors to come up with the rankings

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia drivers are the second-worst drivers in the nation, according to a ranking by insurance company QuoteWizard. The No. 1 spot belongs to a state you may not expect: Wyoming.

Maryland broke the top 10 for overall worst drivers, coming in at No. 7, while the state's drivers came in second in the survey's list of most accident-prone states.

D.C. was not included in the rankings.

To come up with the list, QuoteWizard analyzed data from over two million insurance quotes for driving incident factors including accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and other citations like texting and driving.

"Rankings are a composite score based on the rate of occurrence between the four ranking factors. States considered to have the worst drivers had the highest rates of each incident factor," Adam Johnson with QuoteWizard wrote on the company's website.

Virginia jumped a staggering 12 spots from the company's analysis of 2018 data, when the commonwealth ranked 14 overall. Maryland also moved up in the rankings from two years ago, when the state ranked 12.

The full list can be found below:

1. Wyoming

2. Virginia

3. Colorado

4. New Jersey

5. South Dakota

6. Vermont

7. Maryland

8. Washington

9. Ohio

10. South Carolina

11. Georgia

12. North Dakota

13. Oregon

14. California

15. Delaware

16. Nebraska

17. Wisconsin

18. Arkansas

19. Indiana

20. Idaho

21. Maine

22. Utah

23. Alaska

24. Kansas

25. Connecticut

26. New York

27. Tennessee

28. Iowa

29. Pennsylvania

30. Louisiana

31. Minnesota

32. Alabama

33. Massachusetts

34. New Hampshire

35. Rhode Island

36. Hawaii

37. Mississippi

38. North Carolina

39. Arizona

40. Oklahoma

41. Montana

42. Nevada

43. Kentucky

44. Illinois

45. Florida

46. Texas

47. New Mexico

48. Michigan

49. Missouri

50. West Virginia

Data also showed accidents occurring most often in five states: Rhode Island, Maryland, Massachusetts, South Carolina and Utah.