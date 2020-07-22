Virginia Democrats vow sweeping changes in criminal justice

Virginia Democrats say they’re looking to make transformational change to the state’s criminal justice system.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Democrats say they’re looking to make transformational change to the state’s criminal justice system — just a few months after taking a far less ambitious approach.

The killing of George Floyd and widespread protests over police violence have prompted lawmakers and their allies to promise sweeping changes to a criminal justice system many advocates have long said doles out disparate treatment to minorities.

It’s a far cry from earlier this year, when criminal justice reform supporters were disappointed when many of their proposals were put off for a year or sent to a commission for study.