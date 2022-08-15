Rideshare driver cooperating with investigation after crashing into Arlington pub, injuring 15

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County Police have confirmed that a fiery car crash in an Irish pub that left 15 people injured was not an intentional act.
The driver is cooperating with investigators, they've confirmed, and there is no evidence alcohol was a factor.
The preliminary investigation continues as officials search for answers as to why the driver barreled into Ireland's Four Courts during happy hour. Authorities said there was a rideshare driver and a passenger in the car when it crashed.
Witnesses said the car was driving down North Courthouse Boulevard before the impact.
The wreck sparked a fire that engulfed the interior of the business. Cell phone videos from witnesses captured flames spewing out and thick smoke billowing from the back. One video obtained by WUSA9 showed witnesses carrying one of the injured individuals away from the scene.
The managing partner of the bar said it could have been worse, but business was lighter than usual. His injured employees were hospitalized but should make a full recovery.
"This has been a traumatic experience for everybody involved," Dave Cahill of Ireland's Four Courts said. "We will regroup and we will be back, but we're devastated. It will take a little while to process this right now."
A GoFundMe created for the business raised more than $70,000 in three days.
Detectives continue to encourage anyone with information related to this investigation to contact Detective K. Stahl at kstahl@arlingtonva.us or 703-228-7145. Information may also be reported anonymously to Arlington County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
