virginia

CDC to perform door to door COVID-19 survey in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. — Federal workers from the Centers for Disease Control will be going door to door in two northern Virginia cities to conduct a survey of needs related to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Manassas and Manassas Park have large Hispanic populations and on a per-capita basis have been some of the hardest-hit jurisdictions in the country with COVID-19 cases. 

Beginning Monday, CDC workers will be going door to door in the area with a 30-question survey conducted in Spanish.

The city of Manassas says the survey will collect information designed to help local health officials understand what resources are needed in the community.

