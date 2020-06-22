CDC to perform door to door COVID-19 survey in Manassas

Manassas and Manassas Park have large Hispanic populations and on a per-capita basis have been some of the hardest-hit jurisdictions in the U.S. with COVID-19 cases.

MANASSAS, Va. — Federal workers from the Centers for Disease Control will be going door to door in two northern Virginia cities to conduct a survey of needs related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Manassas and Manassas Park have large Hispanic populations and on a per-capita basis have been some of the hardest-hit jurisdictions in the country with COVID-19 cases.

Beginning Monday, CDC workers will be going door to door in the area with a 30-question survey conducted in Spanish.