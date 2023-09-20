What to expect from this year's Congressional Black Caucus

Trailblazer and freshman Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan continues work to protect democracy

WASHINGTON — For Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, walking through the halls of the Nation's Capital is part of a journey that started at age 11.

"It was quite a journey, one that I did not expect to be making. I got interested in government as a kid, mainly listening to my parent tell stories of growing up during the Depression in a segregated South. They saw the best of government and the worst of government," Congresswoman McClellan (D-VA.) said.

McClellan said she actually wanted to be a staff lawyer to a congressional committee. When that didn't work, she jumped into state politics in Virginia.

"So, I ran for the House of Delegates in 2005, was in the Senate," she said.

In 2023, after battling a long illness, Virginia Congressman Donald McEachin passed away. McClellan was elected in a special election to fill his seat, making history as the first Black woman from the Commonwealth elected to the United States Congress.

She serves the Fourth Congressional District, including Richmond and other communities south of there.

"I was a history nerd. I read history books. I never saw anybody who looked like me in places like this. Now, to know that I'll be in the history book and have proven to other girls and boys from all walks of life, if she can do it so can I," McClellan said.

As one of the newest members of the Congressional Black Caucus, she said this week's annual legislative conference will focus on a number of issues, but they are all under the same umbrella.

"I think all of it kind of falls under the umbrella of protecting our democracy and the right to vote because all other rights, and our ability to affect change, stems from the right to vote. So, definitely focused on that. And, continuing to address disparities in health care, the economy and wages and generational wealth. Criminal justice reform needs to be [a] priority.

With 58 members, this year's Congressional Black Caucus is the largest in history. The freshman congresswoman is honored to carry on the legacy to continue to push for change.

"Really focusing to make sure, especially now — in this backlash to the progress we've made with racial justice and social justice — to continue to work to redress the inequities that extend from over 300 years of slavery and Jim Crow," McClellan said.

Not only for the people she represents, but for the entire country.