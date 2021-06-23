Virginia community holds vigil for mother, 2 children murdered in Herndon

Neighbors held a vigil outside the family's apartment as friends are still coming to terms with the trauma.

HERNDON, Va. — We now know it was a mother, and her two children killed in Herndon, Va. this weekend. Now, police are trying to find out if a man who took his own life, is responsible.

Neighbors held a vigil outside the family's apartment as friends are still coming to terms with the trauma.

"Two kids full of dreams, you know?" said Wendy Ferrera, a family friend. "Too many things to do in life. And they're not here anymore. So, this is terrible."

The children were just one year apart, and so close with their mother, friends told WUSA9's, Mike Valerio. And the older of the two was just hours away, from celebrating her birthday.

"She was turning 10 years old, the day that all this happened. The parents were having things ready for her birthday. To celebrate her tenth year," said Ferrera.

Instead, Herndon Police found a horrific scene. Claudia Menjivar and her two children killed in their home. Police are now investigating whether a man who took his own life is responsible.

Ferrera, who is also close with the children's father, Juan Carlos, told us that he has not been sleeping, eating and his body is shaking all the time.

She said both children, were his pride and joy. And friends gathered to grieve with him.

"Tonight, we invite all of the community so we can have the support for the family, for Juan Carlos. Just to show the family we are here. They can count on us," said Ferrera.

Friends and family said they need prayer at this time.