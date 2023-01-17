2 Virginia cities make Travel + Leisure's Best Cities in the US list

The state for lovers is sure to love that Travel + Leisure published its list of the "15 Best Cities in the United States," and Virginia had two cities on the list.

WASHINGTON — Two cities in Virginia made yet another best-of list, and we're sure residents are very proud.

In December, WUSA9 told you about three cities in the state where "Americans are happiest."

Now, the travel magazine Travel + Leisure has put two Virginia cities on another list for Virginians to brag about.

The state for lovers is sure to love that the magazine published its list of the "15 Best Cities in the United States," with input from its readers, and Virginia had not one, but two cities that made the cut.

"Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more," the publication said. "Readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value."

While no city in Virginia made the Top 5 on the list, still making the Top 15 isn't too shabby.

Alexandria took the No. 8 spot.

"Though many people know it as a suburb of Washington, D.C., this capital-adjacent enclave has plenty of its own merits, including 'good food and interesting shopping,' according to one voter. Another encouraged fellow travelers to visit the city's walking trails along the Potomac," Travel + Leisure wrote.

The other city on the list, Williamsburg, came in at No. 12.

History buffs see tremendous value in visiting this Southern destination. "Colonial Williamsburg is a wonderful attraction," wrote one voter. "Also very close to Jamestown Settlement and several sites from the Civil War. You can spend a lot of time in this area," according to the magazine.

While some other bigger name cities like Boston, New Orleans, Honolulu, New York City and Chicago made the list, the top spot on the list goes to Charleston, South Carolina.

Travel + Leisure wrote: "There's a reason people keep going back to Charleston: the city expresses the perfect balance of Southern charm, knockout food and drinks, and walkability. Many readers also found the city's history to be a draw. Others appreciated the simple pleasures of strolling the side streets of downtown."