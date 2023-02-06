Virginia teen comes in 2nd at National Spelling Bee

Charlotte Walsh, from Arlington, took home a $25,000 prize.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An amazing speller from our area took second place in the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday. Charlotte Walsh is from Arlington. Her third year at the Bee was her best yet.

The 14-year-old previously tied for 51st in 2019, and in 2022 she tied for 32nd. She was the only speller from the D.C. region to make it to the finals.

Dev Shah, another 14-year-old from Largo, Florida was crowned champion. He was brimming with confidence in his final opportunity, asking precise questions about obscure Greek roots. His winning word was “psammophile,” and his root knowledge made it a layup. Dev took home the winner's trophy and more than $50,000 in cash and prizes.

As runner-up Charlotte took home $25,000. She gave Dev a congratulatory hug after his win.

“I'm so happy for him,” she said. “I've known Dev for many years and I know how much work he's put into this and I'm so, so glad he won.”

Apparently Charlotte didn't even know she got prize money until Dev reminded her.

“Twenty-five thousand! What? I didn't know that,” Charlotte said.