Virginia Board of Education approves 'sweeping revision' of history and science standards

The 2023 History and Social Science Standards of Learning as adopted Thursday will be the basis for instruction starting with the 2025-2026 school year.

VIRGINIA, USA — The Virginia Board of Education unanimously approved a "sweeping revision" of history and social science standards for all grades in the commonwealth.

According to the Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons, Ed.D., the new standards will have an increased focus on civics for classes from kindergarten through 12th grade. Additionally, there will be an increased emphasis on Virginia history, including the Readjuster Era, and a broader focus on the contributions of African Americans, Indigenous Peoples and Asian Americans.

“The standards raise the commonwealth’s aspirations for history and social science instruction, while also restoring excellence, curiosity and excitement around teaching and learning history,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons said.

The superintendent said in a statement that she wants to assure Virginia teachers that the Department of Education staff will begin developing a curriculum to support teachers as they plan for the new standards.

The Virginia Department of Education plans to make curriculum frameworks, free instructional tools, resource guides and support documents to teach the newly adopted standards available to Virginia educators.

Board of Education President Dan Gecker is confident in the new standards, saying they will meet the needs of the children in the Commonwealth.

“Are they perfect? Probably not. But they represent a balance between content knowledge and inquiry as well as the consensus of the board regarding what students should know about our history and institutions," said Gecker.

Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera praised the standards, claiming they "embody Governor Glenn Youngkin's commitment to teach all history, both the good and the bad."

Guidera believes the standards are more robust and tell more Virginians' stories.

