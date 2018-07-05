LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WUSA9) -- A Virginia-based moving company, JK Moving, is one of the largest companies run independently in the country.

The company recently started a community farm to give back to people in need. JK Moving founder, Chuck Kuhn, bought a piece of land in Purcellville that will be home to thousands of pounds of crops.

Kuhn told WUSA9 he estimates the farm will donate 53,000 pounds of crops and meat in its first year. Even though Loudoun County is one of the wealthiest counties in the country, there are still people who often go without.

"To live and to work here in Loudoun County costs a lot of money. I like to think we fill that gap," said Jennifer Montgomery, Executive Director of Loudoun Hunger Relief.

Every bit of the produce on the farm will go back into the community through Loudoun Hunger Relief and other non-profit organizations. The farm will allow families not only to get food, but have access to nutritious foods they may not otherwise be able to afford.

"To be able to give this type of healthy produce and protein from the meat and eggs and other things is just such a gift we never expected," said Montgomery.

