Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announces antisemitism task force

Miyares's office calls the task force a "first of its kind in the United States."

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Wednesday the creation of a new antisemitism task force in the Commonwealth.

According to the Attorney General's office, the announcement was made while Miyares spoke with a group of Jewish leaders from across the state during Virginia Jewish Advocacy Day. The task force within the Office of the Attorney General will monitor and combat acts of antisemitism in Virginia.

The task force was created in response to the release of the first report by Virginia's Commission to Combat Antisemitism in December.

“Antisemitism is the oldest and most sustained form of bigotry known to mankind,” said Miyares. “Although America’s commitment to religious diversity and pluralism has made it a relatively safe haven for Jewish people, American Jews have dealt with horrifying antisemitic discrimination and violence, and it continues today. My Antisemitism Task Force will help our office monitor, combat, and educate Virginians about hate against Jewish people.”

The task force will be compromised of employees from the Office of the Attorney General, including Special Advisor for Outreach, David Brand, and the Office of Civil Rights Chief Christine Lambrou Johnson. Miyares is expected to appoint leaders from the Jewish community across Virginia to the task force in the coming months.

Miyares's office calls the task force a "first of its kind in the United States." The group's mission will center around monitoring, information-gathering, educating and investigating acts of antisemitism in Virginia.

Those who witness instances of antisemitism are asked to contact Attorney General Miyares’ Office of Civil Rights. Criminal complaints or acts of violence should be reported to law enforcement.

WATCH NEXT: Students to walk out of Montgomery County school over antisemitism