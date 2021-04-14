Police: Man attempts to strangle a woman taking a walk in Arlington community

ARLINGTON, Va. — A woman walking through the Colonial Village neighborhood of Arlington was strangled and the man is still on the loose, according to the Arlington County Police Department.
The woman was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police said on April 13 shortly after 7 p.m. a woman was walking near the 1800 block of N. Uhle Street when an unknown man came behind her and tightly put a cord or rope around her neck.
The woman attempted to pull the rope or cord loose and fell to the ground with the suspect over her, who then began to choke her with his hands, according to police.
Police said the man stopped when two people got to the area the event was happening, and he ran away. Police said they were unable to find him but believe he is in his late teens or early 20s.
The department’s homicide and robbery unit are investigating.
Annie Larson lives in the neighborhood the attack took place. She said she and the community are feeling on edge.
“Definitely scary, it was a little hard sleeping last night and then my fiance wasn't around today so I went to a friend's house to work just because I didn't want to be home alone,” Larson said. “I know it's a safe area but it’s just a little scary.”
A spokesperson for the Arlington County Police Department said there have no other similar reports reported in Arlington. The spokesperson also said this was not an attempted sexual assault.
Police said they would be doing extra patrols in the area.
