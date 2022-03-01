Arlington County expresses support for Ukrainian sister-city, condemns Russian invasion

The establishment of sister cities is an effort made by Arlington Sister City Association.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Ukraine has been entrenched in a conflict with neighboring Russia since last week when Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to invade, and many DMV localities are looking for ways to help. For Arlington County, there's a personal connection.

On Monday, the Arlington County Board condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and expressed support for its Ukrainian sister-city, Ivano-Frankivsk.

The city was chosen to be in partnership with Arlington in March 2011. Ivano-Frankivsk is the capital of West Ukraine, on the Bystrytsia River. It’s also the rail junction and industrial center situated in a fertile agricultural zone of the Carpathian foothills.

The establishment of sister cities is an effort made by Arlington Sister City Association (ASCA), a nonprofit organization that supports and coordinates the activities of the five cities, "promoting the County’s international profile and creating long-lasting relationships,” the website explains.

“A sister city, or twin town, relationship is a form of agreement between two geographically distinct localities with the purpose of promoting cultural and commercial ties," ASCA's website reads. "The modern form of this concept was first established and adopted worldwide during the Second World War."

Arlington has a total of five sister-cities: Aachen, Germany; Reims, France; San Miguel, El Salvador; Coyoacán, Mexico; and Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine.

Currently, according to a spokesperson for the city, the city is researching to identify the exact needs of the citizens of Ivano-Frankivsk in order to further support them.

“In the spirit of friendship, understanding, and mutual respect of our cultures and histories, we believe it is important to speak out against unjust actions and demonstrate our support for our friends and partners,” the board stated in its Feb. 28 resolution.