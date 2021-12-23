'We don't deserve her' | Arlington woman donates 100% of side hustle baking profits to charities

I sampled Natasha Gannon's chocolate and cinnamon babkas. After being revived, I realized they were the most delicious baked goods in the history of Earth.

ARLINGTON, Va. — She's Clark Kent at her day job and Superman in the kitchen. Except she wears an apron instead of a cape.

It would be perfectly fair to call Natasha Gannon a superhero. She is baking out-of-this-world treats for customers from her modest kitchen in Arlington and donating literally every cent of the profits she makes to local charities.

"Tashs Noshes", of course, is just Gannon's side hustle. She has an actual full-time job in DC that has nothing to do with baking. After work and on the weekends, she sheds her average human cloak and transforms into an otherworldly master baker and philanthropist. Gannon estimates she spends an extra five to ten hours a week in the kitchen cooking up sweet treats that people have ordered from her online.

“Cinnamon babka takes a backseat to no babka.”

Arlington’s Natasha Gannon started a baking side hustle during the pandemic.

She donates literally 100% of the profits to local charities.

"I got into baking like a lot of people during the pandemic," said Gannon as we worked together to prepare an order of garlic knots. "I was interested in baking for a while beforehand. I baked a little here and there. During the pandemic, I had more free time and got nerdy into it."

Friends asked Gannon if she'd ever considered selling her baked goods.

"I wanted to do something where I could give back. I thought, I could sell my baked goods. But then, I could give back to the community rather than pocketing the money myself and spending it on frivolous things," said Gannon.

As we prepared the garlic knots for the oven, I peppered Gannon with a lightning round of questions about her baking.

The largest order she'd ever prepared: Two babkas and two dozen pretzels.

Her biggest one-time charity donation: $75.

Her favorite baked good: Babka.

Would she marry me: She's off the market. (So am I. My producer slipped in that question without my knowledge.)

When it was time to pull the babkas out of the oven I was astonished that these items were for consuming rather than going on display in a gallery. They were beautiful works of art. I was curious how she developed this incredible skill.

"It's easier than you would think," she said, as a layer of drool began forming at the corner of my mouth.

The most recent recipient of her charitable donations was Toys for Tots. Gannon leaves the option on her baking request form for customers to select a charity they'd like to support. If they leave it blank, she will choose a charity herself.

She has also donated recently to the group No One Left Behind, a charity supporting Afghan refugees who have been evacuated to Northern Virginia.

I asked if Gannon would ever consider giving up her day job to pursue a full-time career in baking.

"Maybe when I retire," she replied.

She's a young woman, so we'll clearly have to wait a while. Plus, if you turn your hobby into a full-time job, can it still be fun?

"It makes me feel like a kid playing with playdough when I'm in the kitchen," said Gannon with a smile and a laugh.

For now, Gannon will continue her side hustle and her charitable work. Additionally, she bakes cakes for children in the foster care system through an organization called Cakes 4 Kids.

If you'd like to place an order through Natasha Gannon's 'Tashs Noshes' baked goods site click HERE.

You can view her Instagram page HERE.