Alexandria woman suffers 'deadly assault' at bus stop

Michelle Huntley, 63, was taken to a nearby hospital and ultimately pronounced dead after the incident just after midnight.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A 63-year-old woman is now dead after being assaulted at a bus stop.

Homicide Squad detectives in Fairfax County responded to the bus stop in the 7800 block of Richmond Highway just after midnight on June 17 after a passerby reported seeing a woman suffering from upper-body trauma.

The woman was soon identified as Michelle Huntley, from Alexandria. She was sent to a nearby hospital for her life-threatening injuries and died days later on June 25.

"Detectives have reviewed hours of surveillance footage, conducted several interviews, and canvassed the surrounding area extensively to determine the circumstances that led up to the deadly assault," they said, stating that thus far, detectives believe her injuries were caused by blunt force. "The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine specific cause and manner of death."

Huntley's death marks the 12th homicide of the year in Fairfax County. Year to date, there were 10 homicides at this point in 2021.

Anyone who may have information about this assault is asked to contact detectives at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE.