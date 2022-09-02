'A friend to all' | Alexandria school crossing guard honored after 50 years of service

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Day in and day out for 50 years, Cora Reed has been supporting students’ safety at Lyles-Crouch Traditional Academy in the Alexandria City Public Schools system.
So, on Feb. 9, also known as Crossing Guard Appreciation Day, the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Program took the time to acknowledge Reed — and name her as one of Virginia’s most outstanding crossing guards.
"You just feel like it’s something to get you out each day," Reed said of her last 50 years on the job.
The award went to just four other recipients across the state.
“She is an integral part of the school community and is vital in the drop-off and pick-up process at the school,” the school district posted on ACPS Express, noting that she’s been willing to reliably serve in all weather conditions. “She has a positive and encouraging attitude and is a friend to all.”
Reed isn't ready to sing her swan song just yet though. According to her, she'll be assuming the position "as long as I can stand up and do it."
Just days before in Maryland, a police officer in North East, Maryland was called a hero for her quick actions to save a middle school student from being hit by a car while crossing the street by North East Middle School. The incident was caught on camera by a nearby school bus.
In the video, a car is seen approaching the crosswalk, and when the crossing guard realizes the car is not stopping in time, she throws the student out of the way, stepping in the way to get struck by the car herself.
Cecil County Executive Danielle Hernberger shared the video on her Facebook on Friday. She identified the crossing guard as Cpl. Annette Goodyear of the North East Police Department.
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan honored her Tuesday and by Wednesday, Hernberger was already back on the job.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.