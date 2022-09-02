'A friend to all' | Alexandria school crossing guard honored after 50 years of service

On Feb. 9, also known as Crossing Guard Appreciation Day, Cora Reed was awarded as one of Virginia’s Most Outstanding Crossing Guards.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Day in and day out for 50 years, Cora Reed has been supporting students’ safety at Lyles-Crouch Traditional Academy in the Alexandria City Public Schools system.

So, on Feb. 9, also known as Crossing Guard Appreciation Day, the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Program took the time to acknowledge Reed — and name her as one of Virginia’s most outstanding crossing guards.

"You just feel like it’s something to get you out each day," Reed said of her last 50 years on the job.

The award went to just four other recipients across the state.

“She is an integral part of the school community and is vital in the drop-off and pick-up process at the school,” the school district posted on ACPS Express, noting that she’s been willing to reliably serve in all weather conditions. “She has a positive and encouraging attitude and is a friend to all.”

Reed isn't ready to sing her swan song just yet though. According to her, she'll be assuming the position "as long as I can stand up and do it."

