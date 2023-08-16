Virginia alcohol board makes changes to its online lottery system for rare spirits

Here are some of the biggest changes to the lottery system.

RICHMOND, Va. — If you're a connoisseur of fine liquors and spirits in the Commonwealth, chances are you have heard of the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority's online lotteries. Throughout the year, Virginia ABC offers special releases of products, including highly sought bourbons, whiskeys and other small-batch spirits offerings, for purchase by lottery. Some big changes are coming to the lottery process.

To enter a lottery, an entry form is available online for a period of at least three days. Odds depend on the number of entries received and the number of bottles available. At the close of the lottery period, Virginia ABC uses a random drawing process to select the winning entries for each product code offered in the lottery.

The next lottery is being held Aug. 21-25. Here are the changes taking effect:

Multiple members of the same household may now enter. The one-per-household entry restriction has been removed. Proof of ID will be restricted to: Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles-issued driver’s license, DMV-issued ID card or military ID. Use of passport and utility bill, or work badge and a utility bill, as proof of identification, will no longer be allowed. Entry will require submission of the last four digits of ID (driver’s license, ID card, military ID) Every entrant must have a unique email address. Winners can now purchase bottles online

More details can be found here.